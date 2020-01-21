CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center will offer free smoking cessation classes to the public Jan. 30 through March 12.
Tobacco use kills more than 480,000 Americans every year from lung cancer, heart disease, COPD and other conditions resulting from smoking, said MercyOne in a press release. Cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos contain more than 7,000 chemicals, nearly 70 of which are known carcinogens, including carbon monoxide, arsenic, DDT, formaldehyde and hydrogen cyanide.
Nicotine is the addictive substance in a cigarette that can make it difficult for people to quit.
Freedom from Smoking is a seven-week course developed by the American Lung Association. The next seven-week program begins Thursday, Jan. 30, at MercyOne Clinton, 1410 N. Fourth St., from 5-6:30 p.m. Subsequent sessions will be each Thursday through March 12.
MercyOne offers Freedom from Smoking free as a community service. For more information or to sign up for the course, call 244-5801.
