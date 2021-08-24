MercyOne

CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center’s popular Complete Health Improvement Program begins a new session on Friday, Aug. 27.

CHIP is a lifestyle modification program designed to prevent and reverse chronic diseases.

Led by a registered dietitian and a certified wellness coach from MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, CHIP is designed to help participants make long-lasting lifestyle changes by addressing the causes of chronic disease and teaching them to use their own lifestyle as their best medicine. CHIP is an evidence-based and peer-reviewed program that focuses on lifestyle changes in all aspects of health, including nutrition, physical activity, substance use, stress, self-worth and even happiness.

At the beginning of the CHIP program, participants will undergo a health screening and lab work to check cholesterol, blood sugar and other health indicators. The screening will be repeated at the end of the program. Participants also will receive a tool kit including a workbook, cookbook and textbook. Each session focuses on a topic, including:

- Lifestyle Is the Best Medicine.

- Eat More, Weigh Less.

- Disarming Diabetes.

- The Heart of the Matter.

- Controlling Blood Pressure and Discovering Protein.

- Bone Health Essentials.

- Cancer Prevention.

- DNA Is Not Your Destiny.

- Practicing Forgiveness.

- Stress Relieving Strategies.

- Fix How You Feel, and more.

Classes will be held on Fridays from Aug. 27 to Jan. 11, 11-11:45 a.m., at the MercyOne North Health Plaza West Annex, 915 13th Ave. North, Clinton. Everyone will be required to wear a mask, and social distancing protocols will be observed.

For more information or to register for CHIP, call 244-3539.

