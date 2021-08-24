CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center’s popular Complete Health Improvement Program begins a new session on Friday, Aug. 27.
CHIP is a lifestyle modification program designed to prevent and reverse chronic diseases.
Led by a registered dietitian and a certified wellness coach from MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, CHIP is designed to help participants make long-lasting lifestyle changes by addressing the causes of chronic disease and teaching them to use their own lifestyle as their best medicine. CHIP is an evidence-based and peer-reviewed program that focuses on lifestyle changes in all aspects of health, including nutrition, physical activity, substance use, stress, self-worth and even happiness.
At the beginning of the CHIP program, participants will undergo a health screening and lab work to check cholesterol, blood sugar and other health indicators. The screening will be repeated at the end of the program. Participants also will receive a tool kit including a workbook, cookbook and textbook. Each session focuses on a topic, including:
- Lifestyle Is the Best Medicine.
- Eat More, Weigh Less.
- Disarming Diabetes.
- The Heart of the Matter.
- Controlling Blood Pressure and Discovering Protein.
- Bone Health Essentials.
- Cancer Prevention.
- DNA Is Not Your Destiny.
- Practicing Forgiveness.
- Stress Relieving Strategies.
- Fix How You Feel, and more.
Classes will be held on Fridays from Aug. 27 to Jan. 11, 11-11:45 a.m., at the MercyOne North Health Plaza West Annex, 915 13th Ave. North, Clinton. Everyone will be required to wear a mask, and social distancing protocols will be observed.
For more information or to register for CHIP, call 244-3539.
