CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center’s Complete Health Improvement Program begins a new session Feb. 17.
CHIP is a lifestyle modification program designed to prevent and reverse chronic diseases.
Led by a registered dietitian and a certified wellness coach from MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, CHIP is designed to help participants make long-lasting lifestyle changes by addressing the causes of chronic disease and teaching them to use their own lifestyle as their best medicine. CHIP is an evidence-based and peer-reviewed program that focuses on lifestyle changes in all aspects of health, including nutrition, physical activity, substance use, stress, self-worth and even happiness.
At the beginning of the CHIP program, participants will undergo a health screening and lab work to check cholesterol, blood sugar and other health indicators. The screening will be repeated at the end of the program. Participants also will receive a tool kit including a workbook, cookbook and textbook. Each session focuses on a topic, including:
• Lifestyle Is the Best Medicine
• Eat More, Weigh Less
• Disarming Diabetes
• The Heart of the Matter
• Controlling Blood Pressure and Discovering Protein
• Bone Health Essentials
• Cancer Prevention
• DNA Is Not Your Destiny
• Practicing Forgiveness
• Stress Relieving Strategies
• Fix How You Feel
Classes will be Thursdays from Feb. 17 to June 23. Each session is from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the MercyOne North Health Plaza, West Annex, 915 13th Ave. North, Clinton. Masks and social distancing are required.
For more information or to register, call (563) 244-3539.
