CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is offering a free program to prevent Type 2 diabetes, starting Tuesday, Sept. 29.
It's called "Prevent T2" and is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Prevent T2 is a program designed to prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes.
Guided by trained lifestyle coaches, participants learn the skills they need to make lasting changes, such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress.
You may have prediabetes or be at risk for Type 2 diabetes if you answer "yes" to any of these questions:
- Are you 45 years of age or older?
- Are you overweight?
- Do you have a family history of Type 2 diabetes?
- Are you physically active fewer than three times per week?
- Have you ever had diabetes while pregnant or given birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds?
Prevent T2 groups meet for a year – weekly for the first six months, then once or twice a month for the second six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together, participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.
Prevent T2 begins Sept. 29 and will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the MercyOne North Health Plaza West Annex, 915 13th Ave. North, Clinton.
Everyone will be required to wear a mask, and strict social distancing protocols will be observed. Subsequent classes will be on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Call 244-3539 or email clintoncommunityresources@mercyhealth.com to register or learn more.
