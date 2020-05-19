CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is offering virtual versions of its Healthy Expectations: Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond and Breastfeeding classes free of charge in the coming weeks.
Virtual Healthy Expectations: Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond, will be offered free to expectant mothers and their support persons on May 23 beginning at 9 a.m.
This is a four-part course offered through Zoom that covers physical changes during pregnancy, the labor process, the delivery process and life with baby following delivery. Registration is required by calling 244-3917 or emailing mackeel@mercyhealth.com. Registrants will need to provide their name, email address and phone number.
The next Virtual Breastfeeding Class will be offered free via Zoom on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. It’s taught by a certified lactation consultant and is designed to help new mothers have an enjoyable, pain free and easy breastfeeding experience.
Registration is required by calling 244-3917 or emailing amber.herzmann@mercyhealth.com. Registrants will need to provide their name, email address and phone number.
