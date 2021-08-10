CLIVE — MercyOne will require all colleagues and medical staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in all MercyOne health care ministries, the company announced Tuesday.
MercyOne officials said their commitment to safety means they do everything they can to protect people. As a faith-based health ministry, they have pledged to protect the most vulnerable, said MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz.
Patients and their families expect MercyOne to provide a safe environment for their care, and that includes being vaccinated, the organization said.
MercyOne joins more than 100 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. With case counts rising amid the spread of the Delta variant, more than 50 health care professional societies and organizations, including the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Association of American Medical Colleges and National Association for Home Care and Hospice, have called for all health care workers to be vaccinated, MercyOne said.
Individuals who are not able to be vaccinated for strongly held religious beliefs or medical reasons will be required to apply for an exemption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.