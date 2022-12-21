MercyOne requiring masks, restrictions added to visitor policy
CLINTON – MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is updating its visitor and masking guidelines due to a recent increase in cases of COVID-19 and influenza in Eastern Iowa.
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center announced that masks are now required for all patients, visitors and colleagues; there will be a limit of two visitors at a time, per patient; and the hospital will not allow visitors under the age of 18, although exceptions will be made for extraordinary circumstances.
The masking policy and new guidelines went into effect Wednesday.
MercyOne officials said that as they continue to monitor the transmission rate for COVID-19 and influenza rates through the respiratory virus season, they are encouraging all who are eligible to get a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccination or booster.
Visit MercyOne.org to schedule an appointment with a primary care provider.
