CLINTON — Some cancer patients receive treatment several times a week and having a place to get this done locally can save them and their family a lot of time and money.
That was the push behind the $2 million campaign to fund a new linear accelerator for MercyOne Clinton’s Radiation Oncology Department, which at 11 a.m. Friday will celebrate a ground-breaking ceremony for the new addition that will house the linear accelerator.
“Radiation therapy involves a lot of treatments generally speaking,” Dr. Mark Dion said. “The closest units you could be treated in besides Clinton is Davenport, the University of Iowa, or Dubuque. Well, that’s a long drive, even in good weather and everyday that has to happen. So, having a unit like this available to people in Clinton is a huge convenience.”
MercyOne Clinton serves a large rural, yet populated area. People travel all across the Gateway region from Whiteside County, Ill., to other parts of Clinton and Jackson counties for treatment.
In addition to saving its patients time and money, MercyOne Clinton’s new linear accelerator will allow the facility to enhance care by being even more precise when targeting the area that needs treatment.
“We currently deliver radiation. It’s the exact same radiation we are going to deliver with the new machine,” Darla Olson, dosimetrist at MercyOne Clinton said. “What the new machine allows you to do is take what we’re doing and do it even better.”
Olson says one of the advantages of the new linear accelerator, versus the one they are currently using, is its ability to do arc therapy. They will be able to treat their patients without the machine having to stop and then continue to treat. This linear accelerator can arc around the patient and treat as it goes around them. This process will make the treatment even quicker. In addition, they are able to target the area that needs treatment and limit the amount of doses to other parts of the body at the same time.
Another advantage is motion management. If the patient moves while the machine is delivering the treatment, the linear accelerator will stop itself and ensure the patient is back in place so it can target the area that needs treatment.
MercyOne Clinton was able to purchase this new unit from community support, fundraising, and donations. Every dollar mattered – from the $500,000 that was gifted from the Clinton County Development Association to the young child who donated his allowance money.
Julie Dunn, executive director of MercyOne Clinton Foundation and Marketing, says it really shows how much this area cares about one another.
“We have the best people,” Dunn said. “We really do. I know that it warmed my heart. We have really amazing people who saw the need and gave to their community.”
Dunn said it really took a village to make this come to fruition. Alongside the CCDA’s $500,000 donation, the community helped raise $1.5 million, which includes a $200,000 pledge from the MercyOne Auxiliary.
