CLINTON – MercyOne is hosting a virtual career fair across the health organization next week. The event is open to all clinical and non-clinical positions, full and part time.
Those interested will fill out a contact form to connect with a MercyOne recruiter within 24 business hours through their choice of communication – call, text or email.
The virtual career fair begins Thursday, April 13 and will continue through Wednesday, April 19. This event offers opportunities across all regions in Iowa, including critical access hospitals.
In addition to nursing positions, current opportunities across MercyOne can be found online at MercyOne.org/careers, including positions with no health care experience needed.
