CLIVE — MercyOne is hosting a virtual career open house across the health organization this week.
The event is open to all nurses, nursing students and individuals in supporting nursing roles, such as certified nurse assistants and patient care technicians.
Those interested will fill out a very short questionnaire to be connected to a MercyOne recruiter within 24 hours through their choice of communication — call, text or email.
The virtual open house began Sunday and will continue through Thursday, March 24. This event offers opportunities across all of MercyOne’s regions in Iowa, including critical access hospitals.
MercyOne offers competitive pay and benefits. In addition to nursing positions, current opportunities across MercyOne can be found online at MercyOne.org/careers, including positions with no health care experience needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.