DUBUQUE — MercyOne is hosting a virtual career open house across the health organization next week. The event is open to all clinical and non-clinical positions, full and part time.
Those interested will fill out a contact form to connect with a MercyOne recruiter within 24 hours through their choice of communication — call, text or email.
The virtual open house begins Thursday, Sept. 22, and will continue through Monday, Sept. 26. This event offers opportunities across all regions in Iowa, including critical access hospitals.
In addition to nursing positions, current opportunities across MercyOne can be found online at MercyOne.org/careers, including positions with no health care experience needed.
