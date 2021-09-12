CLINTON - MercyOne Clinton Medical Center has announced that Dr. Muhammad Fahair Iqbal is partnering with Dr. Anoop Aggarwal to provide oncology and hematology care.
Iqbal graduated from King Edward Medical University in 2009 and completed his residency in internal medicine at Southern Illinois University in Springfield, Illinois. He completed fellowships in palliative care and hematology/oncology. He is Board certified in internal medicine and Board eligible in both medical oncology and hematology.
Iqbal is seeing oncology and hematology patients at MercyOne Clinton Specialty Care, 1410 N. Fourth St., Clinton. Call (563) 519-1841 to schedule an appointment.
