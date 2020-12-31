CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center's Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic celebrated its one-year anniversary in October, the hospital announced this week.
The clinic opened October 2, 2019. Patients receive a combination of support and treatment that includes the use of medication with counseling and other support, MercyOne said.
The clinic treats individuals 18 years of age and older who meet criteria for opioid use disorder as assessed by the Area Substance Abuse Council. Research shows that a combination of medication and therapy can successfully treat opioid use disorders and, for many, can help sustain recovery, said MercyOne.
The clinic also provides case management and connects patients with community resources.
The MAT Clinic is a partnership between MercyOne, the City of Clinton, the Area Substance Abuse Council, Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center and the Clinton Substance Abuse Council. The clinic is funded by a Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program Grant the City received in 2018.
In October 2020, the City of Clinton was awarded a grant of $600,000 for a three-year period that continues the current MAT Clinic services. It also allows an increase in MAT providers for additional hours and days, an increase in peer support services, increased efforts to link patients diagnosed with hepatitis C to treatment resources and some limited funding to start to address stimulant use disorders in the service area.
The clinic operates Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. at 221 Main Avenue in Clinton. Patients are seen by appointment only.
For more information about the MAT Clinic, call Laura Norris at 563-244-7525.
If you or someone you care about is struggling from an addiction to opioids, such as heroin or prescription painkillers, call ASAC at 563-243-2124 to schedule an appointment.
