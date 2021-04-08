GOOSE LAKE — Postponed from the fall and recast due to student scheduling conflicts, this year's musical will make it to the Northeast High School stage this weekend.
"We're doing 'South Pacific,'" said Director Kris Doss last week. "I love it."
The play, which deals with racial bias, is timely, Doss said. "Because of the timing, and just the general civil unrest that was happening, I thought the message ... was kind of important."
The song "You've Got to be Carefully Taught," though quick and upbeat, delivers a powerful message. Doss couldn't think of a better message for the era.
"You've got to be taught to be afraid of people whose eyes are oddly made and people whose skin is a different shade," the song says.
The postponement from fall cost the director some cast members who had conflicts because of spring sports or college preparation, but Doss recast his leads and is pleased with the spring lineup.
Freshman Lily Leding is Nellie Forbush. "She’s someone I’ve worked with before," said Doss. Leding has performed at Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Illinois, and Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island, Illinois.
Doss knew Leding could pick up the part in the short time frame allotted for the spring play. "She was lead nurse," said Doss. "And then when I found I had to recast that lead, I just knew her background. I knew that having a short turnaround, that was something she could handle.
Leding has a great mindset for theater, Doss said, and she's not afraid to suggest trying things a different way. "I love the collaborative process," he said.
"When I was younger, I was only playing children's roles," Leding said before dress rehearsal Wednesday. Playing an adult in "South Pacific" challenged her.
Of all the songs Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II wrote for the musical, "Honeybun" is Leding's favorite. The song reverses gender roles for Nellie and her friend Luther Billis in a Thanksgiving show for the sailors.
Zeb Cox is Billis in the Northeast production, a comical role which he says is not a far stretch for him. "I really like it," said Cox. "He's trying to act all tough," but the Seabee has a soft spot for Nellie.
Carter Jargo, a sophomore transfer from Easton Valley Community Schools, is Emile de Becque. "I don’t think I’ve worked with anybody who's put in as much work outside rehearsal," said Doss.
Jargo participates in sports, including spring track, but makes time for the musical.
He was originally cast as Lt. Joseph Cable. "He's had to wipe away all the Cable and learn Emile," Doss said. The French accent gave him a little trouble, but he's getting it.
"I was originally Cable, so I think it was nerve-racking to jump into Emile," Jargo said Wednesday. Not only did he have to learn new lines, he had to learn a French accent. "I think it was easy with Mr. Doss and Rachel (the assistant director) helping."
The new Cable is sophomore Garrett Lamp. "He's been another really positive reinforcement for this cast," said Doss. "He was originally going to be the professor. Now he's been moved up to Cable. He's handled it very well."
No matter how many times another wrench is thrown into the production, the actors say, 'Got it. Let's go,' said Doss.
The cast consists of 19 students, and Doss has to take a role himself. He's Capt. George Brackett.
Putting on a play with COVID restrictions adds a layer of complexity to the already complex endeavor. "We require that they be masked," said Doss, especially when they are within six feet of one another.
Scenes have been blocked to put space between students when possible.
The female and male ensemble numbers are pretty important to the show, said Doss. Students will wear shields, which are not as intrusive as masks, during the performance, Doss said.
All of my mindset … whatever show I do … is I want to give the students enough to work with… to enhance their character," said Doss. He doesn't want people in the audience to go home and say the set was great. He wants to blow them away with the performance.
Instead of having a lot of set, the play will have pieces that allow the audience to fill in the blanks. Costumes are simple as well. Though some evening dress is required in the play, the sailors can spend most of it in khakis and white T-shirts.
"I just want to make it as easy on the students as possible so they can focus on the performance side," said Doss.
"Probably the toughest thing is our Liat is going to be wearing a wig because she is blonde." Liat is a young Tonkinese woman. The student playing Ngana, de Becque's biracial child, will wear a dark wig as well.
Other than that, costuming is minimal. "You want to go grand in the performance," Doss said.
It's especially important to focus on the performance because of the shortened preparation time. The students didn't find out until early February that they'd be able to have the spring musical.
"They've been troopers," Doss said.
Rachel Winter, a friend of Doss's and a Clinton High School graduate with a college degree in theater, is assistant director. She also assists with the music and choreography.
"I don't want to give [students] anything I can't do myself," said Doss. He tells them they are younger than he is. If he can do it, so can they.
"We've really pulled something together," said Doss. "I'm really proud of the work they've done."
Doss has a fine performing arts degree with an emphasis in theater and has been associated with Clinton Area Showboat Theatre since 2006, he said. He worked on a couple of Christmas shows there, and he directed a couple of shows for Ashford University before the college left Clinton.
Doss worked for Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue before going to Northeast to direct theater and speech.
The Northeast students will perform "South Pacific" on Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m.
Tickets will be sold for pods of two, four or six people up to a total of about 200 people. No tickets will be sold at the door.
To purchase tickets, call (563) 577-2249, Ext. 1501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.