CLINTON — One of Clinton’s longest-running Christmas traditions is here again – rehearsals are starting for Clinton’s annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s oratorio “Messiah.”
Rehearsals begin Nov. 14 in the Great Hall of First Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South. Scores will be provided for those who need them; singers who have their own scores are invited to use them if they wish.
Since the first performance in 1931, there have been only three years when an annual "Messiah" performance didn’t take place. Beginning in the early 1990s a three-year cycle was established where the first year is a sing-along held at a Clinton church; this year is the second year of our cycle, which means singers do all of Part I (the Christmas portion) plus a few choruses from Part II, with piano accompaniment; in year three the singers do virtually the whole work with orchestra.
Rehearsals will be held on subsequent Mondays until the performance, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South, in Clinton.
The performance is free, but collection plates will be available for contributions to offset expenses for the concert.
