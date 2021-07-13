CLINTON — Wander off the beaten path to discover an art gallery without walls at the Clinton Community College Bickelhaupt Arboretum during Arts at the Arb 2021.
The sixth annual Arts at the Arb will feature metal artist Ron Meador. Meador enjoys repurposing all kinds of old rusty farm tools and metal materials. He created unique exhibit of pieces for Arts at the Arb 2021, which will be showcased from Aug. 1 to 31.
“I grew up working on my uncle’s farm,” Meador said. “I remember watching him fix broken farm machinery and thought it was interesting. He inspired my work ethic, which I credit him for to this day.”
Meador enrolled in the vocational welding program his junior and senior years in high school and got a job at a welding fabrication shop right after graduating from high school.
“I worked as a welder there for 13 years,” he said. “I learned how to weld steel, cast iron, stainless and aluminum. Also how to read blueprints to build all kinds of projects. During that time I started making small sculptures periodically. I became a truck driver for 36 years, owning six trucks and maintaining them created a lot of truck parts that I saved to make things with someday. I had a vision to collect all kinds of things so when I retired I could support my hobby of making sculptures.”
He said that during that time he went to sales and accumulated anything he thought could be transformed into a worthy art form.
“People started bring me junk,” he said. “I would make them something to thank them.”
“I was at a sale years ago where I had bought all kinds of shovels and rakes and a lady came up to me and asked me what I was going to do with them. I told her I was going to make birds out of them,” Meador said when asked about his early artwork. “She told me that her late father owned them and she was there settling the estate sale. She asked if I could make her something for her and her sister out of them and she would pay me. I couldn’t say no. She lives on her father’s farm now and I drive by and those birds I made are under a tree in the yard. That is what yard art should be, a reflection of the past with a good story for the future.”
Meador collects items for future projects, and people give him their items for his pieces.
“People like to know what some of the parts are that I make things out of and I can generally tell them what or where the junk came from,” he said. “I hope I live long enough to use all my rusty junk. I’ve got my work cut out for me but I enjoy every minute of it. I have had people tell me my sculptures have personality. I made a cat for an older lady that was living with her son and she sent me a letter telling me that the cat encompassed every cat she had over the years. She named the cat Rusty.”
Meador makes about everything that his junk inventory lets him make: birds, vultures, dogs, cats, frogs, tractors, trees, bushes, motorcycles, turtles, bird houses, gates, herons, bird baths, golfers, flowers, fish, owls, and deer mounts.
“Arts at the Arb is a great time to be outdoors and celebrate the beauty of art and nature together,” Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly commented. “This is an amazing opportunity to experience the Bickelhaupt Arboretum.”
In previous years, more than 5,000 people per year have wandered through the public display. Past exhibiting artists include Terry Rathje, John VandeWalle, Kristin Garnant, Jean Black, and v. skip willits and Robyn Smith. These artists have exhibited unique sculptures, portraits, and paintings throughout the arboretum grounds, encouraging visitors to wander the 15 acres looking high and low to enjoy the works.
Clinton Community College Bickelhaupt Arboretum, located at 340 S. 14th St., showcases over 2,000 different tree and shrub species in its many plant collections. The 15 acres of manicured grounds are open to the public from dawn to dusk. Call the Bickelhaupt Arboretum at 242-4771 or visit www.eicc.edu for more details.
