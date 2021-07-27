CLINTON — A $100,000 grant from the heavy metal band Metallica will cover costs for 50 Clinton Community College students enrolled in engineering technology.
Funded by the Metallica Scholars Initiative, a program of Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and the American Association of Community Colleges, the grant will pay full tuition for 10 students and provide 40 others with $1,500 scholarships, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges announced Monday.
Students should fill out a one-page application at eicc.edu/MetallicaScholarsApp to apply for the scholarships.
Metallica founded All Within My Hands Foundation – named after a song on the band’s 2003 St. Anger album – in 2017. The Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, fighting hunger and addressing other critical local services, according to the AWMH website.
Feeding America is AWMH’s primary partner when it comes to combating hunger, the Foundation says. A donation of $1 provides about three meals, making each show worth 30,000 meals.
“AWMH supports workforce education through the Metallica Scholars initiative, which we established in 2019 with 10 schools and expanded in 2020 to 15 schools,” the website says. “Schools are selected through a competitive application process and are given $100,000 each to use in the manner in which they find most beneficial for their programs.”
The goal of the initiative is to give students instruction that will enable them to get higher paying jobs and establish stable careers, AWMH said. “In most cases this isn’t the accomplished by attending school for two years to receive an associate’s degree, but rather the result of a three- or six-month certificate program.”
In March, voters in the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges region approved a $40 million bond referendum to expand career and technical education. The bonds will fund new Career and Technical Education labs and facilities, as well as the expansion of existing classroom buildings in Clinton and Jackson counties.
Metallica donates a portion of ticket sales in every city local charities – usually food banks – and encourages its fans to give back to their communities, AWMH says. Foundation expenses are paid for by the band and the Board of Directors, AWMH says, so 100% of donations find their way to recipient organizations.
For information about how to become a Metallica Scholar, contact Ann Eisenman at Clinton Community College at 244-7040.
