CAMANCHE — One person was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation after a microwave oven caused a house fire in Camanche on Sunday.
Camanche firefighters saw smoke coming from the house at 1930 Ninth Ave. after receiving the fire call at 3:29 a.m., the Camanche Fire Department said Monday.
The fire damage was mostly contained to the kitchen, but the entire house sustained smoke damage, Camanche Fire said.
Damage was estimated at $50,000. The building was insured.
The fire appeared to be accidental, caused by leaving the microwave unattended while food was cooking, Camanche Fire said.
Camanche Police Department, Clinton Fire Department and Camanche Public Works assisted at the fire.
