CLINTON — In its first year of providing daily mental health services to the Clinton School District, Life Connections is already recommending more therapists for Clinton Middle School.
“We want to make sure that we’re talking care of everybody,” Therapy Manager Erin Aude told the Clinton School Board on Monday.
Twenty or more sessions are enough to pay the salary of a therapist, Aude said, and the therapist at Clinton Middle School currently sees about 30 students, which Aude called “a full workload.”
Life Connections contracted with the Clinton School District for onsite services at each of the district’s school buildings for the first time this year. District Superintendent Gary DeLacy wanted a professional mental health presence in the schools after seeing a presentation by Tanager Place of Cedar Rapids during the Iowa Association of School Boards convention in November, he said last year.
“Our counselors do the best they can, but they’re not mental health therapists. They’re counselors,” DeLacy said in May when he explained the decision to add professional therapists. By giving therapists a permanent onsite presence, “We’re going to be able to offer more proactive services to students and to staff,” DeLacy said.
As of January 2020, the school-based therapists were providing direct therapy to about 150 school-based clients, Aude said. Therapy services for students are reimbursed by each students’ insurance providers at no cost to the school district.
The school district pays Life Connections for its school services.
Having therapists on site at each school has eliminated barriers to receiving therapy, Aude said. It also helps during de-escalation situations involving more than one student, said Aude. She’s seen up to seven children in need at one time.
“This just gives you another person that can step in and assist,” Aude said.
Life Connections spends 5-15 hours a week in collaboration with the staff, Aude said. “So they’re really feeling like part of a team.”
Life Connections also provides services for Clinton school staff. The therapists offer self-care sessions and meditation. About 38 teachers at the middle school took advantage of meditation sessions, Aude said.
“So, next year we want to do more,” said Aude. She’d like to add a couple of therapists to assist with the large number of referrals at some schools. More mental health services for the staff would be beneficial as well, she said.
Life Connections is also discussing modifying the focus/recovery rooms to make them more therapeutic.
