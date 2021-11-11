CLINTON —Students filled the Clinton Middle School gymnasium Thursday to honor area veterans. Every one of them has a story, said U.S. Army Veteran Matt Brooke.
Brooke grew up in Iowa and graduated from Augustana College in the Quad-Cities. What does a person have to do after college? Brooke asked. The middle school students knew: He had to find a job.
"I got the best job ever," Brooke said. "I joined the Army."
Brooke deployed for combat a total of about four years during his 20 years of service, he said. He couldn't have done any of it without people supporting him.
"Nothing can be done by yourself," said Brooke.
Veterans Day began as Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I, Brooke said. It was a day celebrating world peace.
Today, the holiday is a thank-you to all U.S. veterans. Brooke thanked the veterans seated in the middle school gymnasium and remembered a friend he’d served 15 months with in Southern Iraq.
Joe Schultz went into the Special Forces. He lost his life May 29, 2011 in the Wardak province of Afghanistan when a roadside bomb detonated while his vehicle was in range.
Brooke also thanked local heroes Henry Langrehr, who parachuted into Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and Russell Volckmann, who stayed behind when the Japanese conquered the Philippines, making preparations for Gen. Douglas MacArthur's return.
Few World War II veterans remain, Brooke said. He encouraged students to listen to their stories. "We're going to lose their story," he said.
Veterans from Korea and Vietnam are getting older. Their stories will disappear with them. Veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq have stories to tell.
There is no higher honor than service to this country, Brooke said. He encouraged students to thank those who have served.
And they did. The gymnasium echoed with applause for the veterans in attendance as their names were read.
Before the assembly, veterans gathered in the school library for breakfast, many accompanied by grandchildren and great-grandchildren who attend Clinton Middle School.
