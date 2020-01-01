CLINTON — Children who wouldn’t be awake at midnight welcomed the New Year 12 hours early at The Sawmill Museum on Tuesday.
Children enjoyed the usual activities at the museum — the cabins, the slides, the miniature river and railroad — as well as crafts and games created especially for the Noon Year’s Eve party.
“I’m pretending I’m a cook,” said 10-year-old Payton King as she puttered around the kitchen of a log cabin. King isn’t a stranger to the Sawmill Museum, but Tuesday was her first New Year’s Eve there.
The cabins are her favorite part of the museum, King said. “You can act like you live there.”
Hunter Klien, 5, joined King in the cabin kitchen. “I like it ‘cause there’s food and stuff in here.”
Three-year-old Macie Pell launched her boat into the miniature Mississippi River. The museum is not unfamiliar to her. “She had her first two birthdays here,” said her mother, Valerie Pell.
“The water’s definitely her favorite part,” said Valerie Pell. “I always bring an extra outfit just in case.”
Gabriel Holt, 2, found the water fascinating as well. “We brought him here once before,” said Gabriel’s father, Cliff Holt, but Tuesday was the boy’s first New Year’s Eve at the museum.
Anna McCallister, 6, was still playing on the slide while other children gathered under the balloon net as the noon-hour approached. “She likes to play more,” said Anna’s mother, Amy Roe. Tuesday’s party was the third Noon Year’s Eve McCallister attended. “We actually usually come for this,” Roe said.
McCallister likes the crafts and the games, Roe said, “but she tries to get one balloon.”
Amber Sanderson takes her children to the museum’s Noon Year’s Eve every year, she said. Four-year-old Summer and 2-year-old Gage are captivated by the cabins and the river, but when the balloons start to drop, they find fun there, Sanderson said.
“We decided to give up battling the balloon deal,” said Lori Bonnell as she watched her grandson, 2-year-old Jay Bonnell, play with trains and farm animals. “[We’ll] let him be here where he’s happier.”
On the other side of the cabins, dozens of voices began counting down. Three, two, one, and the balloons fell from the net. Children scrambled, stomped and squeezed, and the loud pops of bursting balloons filled the museum.
On the floor, amid confetti and broken balloons, Javion Van Pelt and Meek Freeman dug Tootsie Rolls out of red latex. “I bring them for this and a couple of times a year,” said their grandfather, John Van Pelt.
The grandchildren, Van Pelt and his daughter weren’t finished celebrating when The Sawmill Museum party ended. They were heading for another New Year’s Eve party at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, Van Pelt said.
