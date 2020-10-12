CLINTON — Midwest Pets For Life, a 501c3 animal welfare organization in Clinton, is hosting an avian well-bird clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Midwest Pets For Life Facility at 129 Fourth Ave. South, Clinton.
Dr. Scott E. McDonald, DVM, from the Chicago area, is the avian vet who will be providing services at the clinic. McDonald travels throughout the year, all across the United States, providing avian services to bird owners.
All birds, from the smallest of finches to the hyacinth macaw, are welcome. The clinic will be from 3 to 9 p.m.
