CLINTON — As local non-profit Midwest Pets for Life continues to look to grow, it has recently moved into a new location in Clinton.
Midwest Pets for Life, which became a non-profit in May 2014, has been at its new location, 129 Fourth Ave. South, since May. Prior to moving the location on Fourth Avenue South, Midwest Pets for Life used Gloria’s Grooming and the Lyons Depot. If they had known what was looming with the COVID-19 pandemic, Midwest Pets for Life Board Secretary/Treasurer Sandi Bartels said, they may not have moved to the new location at that time.
“Truthfully, I have to say donations have all but dried up,” Bartels said. “I think people are afraid. People don’t know if they’re going to have a job. People don’t know what they’re going to have. So things are pretty tight right now.”
Bartels noted Midwest Pets for Life wants to continue growing because there is a need for the services it provides.
Midwest Pets for Life originally utilized a veterinarian out of Buffalo for spay and neuter services, Bartels said. They are planning to utilize DeWitt Veterinary Clinic. However, the organization still needs to purchase its own surgical equipment because the veterinarian in Buffalo was a mobile vet and had compact equipment to travel with. Bartels said the organization applied for a grant for funding for the equipment but was turned down. They then decided to hold a benefit to help with the cost of the equipment, which is estimated at about $25,000. After consideration from the board on whether to hold the event as planned due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the board has elected to proceed with the event next weekend.
“We don’t want to have the benefit and have nobody show up because of COVID,” Bartels said. “And we don’t want to have the benefit and have nobody show up because they think we’re not taking it serious.“
The benefit is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Moose Family Center, 1936 Lincloln Way. Money raised at the event will be used to purchase equipment for the Midwest Pets Surgical Center. Midwest Pets for Life Board Vice President Kim Matje noted the organization needs to purchase anesthesia, a sterilizer, surgical packs and a table, among other required equipment to do the surgeries.
Midwest Pets for Life is dedicated to assisting the elderly, disabled, home bound and low income pet owners in times of need by offering pet retention programs, services and education while implementing sustainable programs and services that enhance companion animal ownership. The organization‘s mission is to protect and assist pets in need for sheltering, adoption, education spay and neuter, affordable vaccinations and microchips and community outreach through sustainable programs and services that enhance companion animal ownership.
Bartels said hours for the business are “up in the air” but somebody is at the location every day and mainly in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon. They recommend calling in advance at (563) 219-8024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.