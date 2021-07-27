CLINTON — Midwest Pets for Life is heading a school-supply drive that will culminate in a day of games and entertainment before children return to school.
Midwest Pets found out that Clinton’s Leo Club isn’t hosting its Back 2 School Bash this year and the nonprofit jumped into action, said Board President Chandra Williams.
“We changed our mission to kind of help out where that void was,” Williams said.
From 2-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Fourth Avenue South in front of Midwest Pets will be closed and a large tent erected. From 2-5 p.m., children can play games and get school supplies in the air-conditioned Midwest Pets building and have food, physicals and haircuts outside under the big top.
McGruff the Crime Dog will make an appearance, and a magician will entertain, said Williams.
From 5-7 p.m., local rapper Random Tanner will perform in the tent.
Children can receive free haircuts and $5 physicals by Knight Chiropractic of LeClaire before school begins later in the month. Cheeky Gallery will take photos, and five food trucks – Delectable Delights, Creative Catering Caravan, B & T Smokin BBQ, Nacho Ordinary Taco Truck and Glazy Days Donuts – will sell food during the event.
Midwest Pets can always use more volunteers for the event. “It’s a pretty small group,” said volunteer Sally Winter. The organization had to tone down its original plans due in part to a lack of volunteers.
Midwest Pets doesn’t want families to stop by, pick up supplies and leave, so many of the supplies are rewards for playing the games. “We want to keep the people here,” said Sandi Bartels.
The volunteers have created games and arranged entertainment so children have fun while preparing for the new school year.
“Kim [Matje] and her sister designed and made up all these games, said Winter. The volunteers are impressed with the creative talent of their colleague.
In addition to providing school supplies for students, Midwest Pets will accept donations and conduct a book sale to raise money for its spay and neuter program.
“We’re getting so close to having what we need,” said Bartels.
Midwest Pets takes in pets of people who can no longer care for them and puts them up for adoption, Bartels said. “We don’t euthanize anything. What comes here gets a home.”
School supplies for the event can be donated at Wagner Pharmacy, Billion Auto, Golden Nails on Lincoln Way, Jenny’s Diner, Whimsical Wonders, Fareway, Clinton National Bank (all locations), Jeff Reed State Farm and Deana’s Java Cafe at 1015 13th Ave. North.
Staples in Davenport donated more 100 back-to-school packs, which will be given to the first 100 children who attend, Bartels said.
