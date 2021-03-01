CLINTON — Clinton children will meet minnows at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center this week, said Executive Director Sarah Lind.
During Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday this week, Jessica Steines, a naturalist with Clinton County Conservation, will present a program called Mighty Minnows, Lind said.
Steines will share her knowledge of these versatile fish and teach about their importance in our local ecosystem, Lind said. She’ll help children and families observe the minnows’ behavior and swimming ability as they race through the water.
A delightful hands-on craft will also be a part of the family-oriented experience, said Lind.
Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday begin at 10:30 a.m. each day. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
Funtime programming is sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Clinton, Camanche and Fulton.
Minnow races continue during the Saturday Special from 3-4 p.m. with the Discovery Center’s Miss Roberta, Lind said. Steines's minnows will stay through the afternoon for more examination and racing fun, said Lind.
Saturday Special is geared for school-aged children, but all ages are always welcome. This program requires no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
The Discovery Center’s 33rd annual Omelet Breakfast is scheduled for Sunday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be carry-out only, and all orders must be placed in advance.
The event is a traditional fundraiser for the non-profit organization. It was canceled last year due to the onset of the coronavirus. Proceeds will support educational programs.
The menu includes the time-honored favorite entrée of made-to-order omelets, sausage, pancakes and pastries, said Lind. Volunteers will include local prominent citizens and elected officials.
Meals will be ready for pickup in the large parking lot in front of the Discovery Center, and will be delivered to customers in their cars.
The cost is $10 for adults and teens and $5 for children ages 3 to 12. The meal is free to children 2 and younger.
Contact the Discovery Center for tickets and more information and to place an order. Call 243-3600, email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org or message the Center via Facebook.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.