MILES — A 20-year-old Miles man was taken to MercyOne hospital by Andover Ambulance on Friday after losing control of the vehicle he was driving.
Payton Ryne Chapman was southbound on 400th Avenue/Z40 northwest of Andover in a 2004 Chevrolet Classic just after 9 p.m. when he prepared to pass another vehicle, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.
Chapman went off the roadway, overcorrected and entered the east ditch, going airborne over a fence and overturning north of 120th Street.
The car landed on its top. Chapman kicked out a window to get out of the vehicle, the accident report says. Chapman was transported to MercyOne with suspected serious injuries.
Chapman was charged with failure to maintain control. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000. The vehicle is considered totaled.
