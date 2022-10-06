DES MOINES — Two local communities have been awarded grants through the Empower Rural Iowa Grant program.
Miles and Preston each will receive funding for park equipment via the program's Rural Enrichment grants announced Thursday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority
Miles is receiving $7,000, while Preston has been awarded $20,000.
The Miles Park Project includes removing the outdated existing playground structure at the Miles city park, preparing the ground, and purchasing and installing new playground equipment and flooring.
Installation will be done by community volunteers. The new equipment will contain one playground structure suitable for children ages 5-12 and one for ages 2-5 and various other elements such as swings and climbers. Cost of the entire project is $220,000.
In Preston, the proposed fitness/agility course is the first project of Preston's Healthy Hometown-Powered by Wellmark and would include approximately 15 pieces of equipment. The location for the project is Preston's city-owned Westside Park. Its entire cost is estimated at $130,000.
“I signed the Empower Rural Iowa Act in 2019 to ensure that the rural communities that are the heart of who we are as a state have the resources needed to connect, invest and grow,” said Reynolds. “Since then, Empower Rural Iowa grants have provided support for dozens of now thriving businesses, communities and entrepreneurs in our rural communities.”
In its inaugural year, the Rural Enrichment grant is funding 11 projects across the state, including “OkoboTree”, a visual art tree preservation project; a live music venue in an alley off Polk City’s main square; and a downtown lighting project in Osceola.
More information about the Empower Rural Iowa Grant programs is available at iowaeda.com/empower-rural-iowa
