Due to road conditions, Milestones Area Agency on Aging will not provide home meal deliver service Tuesday, Feb. 16, the agency said. Affected counties include Scott and Clinton.
Milestones cancels home meal deliveries for Tuesday
Winona Whitaker
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
