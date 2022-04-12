WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Clinton High School football standout who will be memorialized with a statue at CHS has been honored at the U.S. House of Representatives.
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives last week to recognize Clinton’s Fred “Duke” Slater. In making her comments, Miller-Meeks described Slater's legacy as a "glass-shattering athlete" from Iowa’s Second District.
Iowa football player Frederick “Duke” Slater poses for a photo in 1921. Slater was the NFL’s first African-American lineman, and often the onl…
In this September file photo, Dina White remembers her well-known cousin, Walk of Fame inductee Duke Slater, a National Football League Hall o…
Dina White talks about her famous cousin, Duke Slater, during the Clinton County Walk of Fame induction ceremony Sunday at Eagle Point Lodge.
Judge Fred W. “Duke” Slater, seated, of University of Iowa’s undefeated football team of 1921, huddles with former teammates at a luncheon hon…
This 1913 photo of the Clinton High School football team includes Frederick “Duke” Slater, fifth from left.
Frederick “Duke” Slater played football for Clinton High School from 1913-1915 and for the University of Iowa from 1918 to 1921. He was a firs…
"Frederick 'Duke' Slater’s passion for football began when his family moved to Clinton, Iowa, where Duke started playing football at Clinton High," she said. "Duke went on to receive his education at the University of Iowa, where he won a national championship in 1921 and was named an All-American. An incredible athlete, Duke also competed for the Hawkeye’s Track and Field team, placing third in the hammer throw and fourth in the discus while helping Iowa win the 1921 national title.
"When Duke joined the NFL’s Rock Island Independents, he became the first black lineman in NFL history. He went on to become a five-time First-team All-Pro selection, retiring after 10 great years."
She said that after his retirement, Slater was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951 and was posthumously selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. Last year, the University of Iowa announced that the field at Kinnick Stadium would now be known as Slater Field in honor of him.
"I am pleased to hear that a local committee is planning to erect a statue of Duke at Clinton High School," she said. "Duke is the embodiment of hard work and overcoming obstacles and I cannot wait to see the statue in person."
The Duke Slater statue fund was started with a $3,000 donation from the proceeds from Clinton LumberKings’ Duke Slater bobblehead sales. Additional bobbleheads are available for purchase. A local committee also is putting together other fund-raising efforts that will include special events and local grant applications.
Go to www.dukeslaterstatue.com to donate to the project or donate directly at the Duke Slater Statue GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/4ffba166.
