CLINTON — Mariannette Miller-Meeks hopes the fourth time is a charm.
Miller-Meeks is one of five Republican candidates who hopes to be the party’s nominee for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District in the November General Election. Unlike the others, Miller-Meeks has already sought the seat three times.
Based in Ottumwa, Miller-Meeks has served in the Iowa State Senate since January 2019, representing parts of Wapello, Jefferson, Davis and Van Buren counties in southern Iowa. She gave up her medical practice when the session started, “so I could work on the things in the Senate that I need to focus on.”
The three times Miller-Meeks ran for the U.S. Congress she faced off against Democrat Dave Loebsack. “I always won my primaries,” Miller-Meeks said last week, but she couldn’t unseat Loebsack.
“It’s always difficult to unseat an incumbent,” said Miller-Meeks. Unless a compelling reason exists for a change, voters tend to keep incumbents in office.
Loebsack was well-liked, Miller-Meeks said. “I think people felt they were well-represented by Loebsack.”
In the 2nd Congressional District, most voters have not declared a party, Miller-Meeks said, and Democrats outnumber Republicans. Still, she’s optimistic. “I absolutely think this is a seat Republicans can take.”
Health care is a major issue among voters, Miller-Meeks said. “Again, we’re looking at health care. Not only was health care an issue last summer, … but now, in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, that brings healthcare into [the fore].”
Cononavirus has also made the economy a vital issue, Miller-Meeks said, but “the economy was an issue before coronavirus.”
Increasing wages and attracting jobs are goals for the politician. “We have a higher rate of poverty, lower wages and higher unemployment,” Miller-Meeks said of the 2nd Congressional District.
“Those are compelling issues for people, and I think the Republicans have an opportunity to move that needle and win this district,” Miller-Meeks said.
“When Rep. Loebsack first made his announcement that he was going to retire, … I was in my first legislative session in the [Iowa] Senate and thought I would not run. And then, over the course of the summer, ... we were watching the debates and the issues that were coming forward. ... That’s the reason I first ran for office,” Miller-Meeks said.
Veterans issues are also important to Miller-Meeks, who joined the U.S. Army at age 18 and served for 24 years, retiring from the reserves as a lieutenant colonel, according to her online biography.
As chairwoman of the Human Services Committee, Miller-Meeks moved “some very good legislation” during the last session, she said. “And I received the legislator of the year award after my first legislative session,” she said.
“[There’s] lot of good work that can be done and done in a bipartisan way.”
As for the coronavirus pandemic, Miller-Meeks thinks the nation has “a tremendous opportunity ... to help us set up our processes for how we handle future pandemics.”
The candidate that Iowa needs in office is the one that will fight for Iowans, Miller-Meeks said. A candidate that will fight for the people she represents. A candidate like herself.
The Iowa primary election is Tuesday, June 2. Voters may cast ballots only for the party to which they are registered.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker urge residents to vote by mail before June 2 rather than going to the polls.
Secretary Pate is sending absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state. The forms should begin arriving in Iowans’ mailboxes next week and will include pre-paid postage for returning it to their county auditor’s office.
Absentee voting from home is safe and secure and the best way to participate in the June primary election, Pate said.
Once voters receive their absentee ballot request forms in the mail, they should fill out and mail them promptly, Pate said. Iowans can download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov.
Requests must be received by the county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Friday, May 22.
In-person absentee voting period begins Monday, May 4.
For more information about the June 2 primary, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.
