CLINTON — The program entitled “John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity” was originally scheduled for Thursday evening, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. in the Windmill Cultural Center, Fulton. Due to the unavailability of the speaker, this program has been cancelled.
Next month’s program is still on schedule. The Jazz Trio of Edgar Crockett & Co will present “All that Jazz” at the Windmill Cultural on Thursday, Sept. 14 starting at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will follow hosted by the Volunteer Millers of de Immigrant. Call (563) 249-6115 with any questions.
