FULTON, Ill. — The Volunteer millers will host a program titled "The History of Groningen" at 6 p.m. Monday, July 31 at Fulton's Windmill Cultural Center.
Fulton has a rich, Dutch heritage and the windmill area and the annual Dutch festival are proof of those roots. Many of those settling in Fulton having Groningen roots. Program presenter Johan van Dijk, a miller and miller trainer, was raised in Warffum, Groningen, and currently lives in the City of Groningen.
Johan van Dijk has been a "windmill enthusiast" since his earliest memories. At age 12, he began helping at the windmill in Pieterburen, Groningen, The Netherlands, with miller and trainer Derk Jan Tinga. At age 16, Johan started his formal education as a volunteer miller and received his miller’s degree at 18.
Johan has worked at several windmills, and currently he mostly works at the windmill Hollands Welvaart in Mensingeweer, Groningen. He started being a trainer at this windmill in 2022. In the same year, he became chairman of the provincial board of the Gilde van Molenaars (Guild of Millers) in Groningen. Johan previously visited Fulton in 2005 and 2016.
Johan received his formal education at the University of Groningen and ended his studies in 2011 with a master’s degree in modern cultural history. Ever since graduation, he has worked as freelance researcher, writer, (city) guide, documentary maker, presenter and advisor, with a main focus on cultural heritage in the northern part of The Netherlands.
"The History of Groningen" will focus on the City of Groningen and its unique position in The Netherlands, both geographic and historic. Starting as the most northern village of what was later to be called the province of Drenthe, it developed its own identity and province and became the fifth largest city in The Netherlands. Johan van Dijk will take the audience on a digital tour through downtown Groningen telling about highlights like the famous Martinitower, the new building Forum, and the railway station that has been voted as the most beautiful in the Netherlands.
The Windmill Cultural Center is located at 111 10th Ave., Fulton, across from the authentic Dutch windmill. Presentations are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served following the presentation. The facility is accessible to persons with disabilities. For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Windmill Facebook page, the Visit Fulton Facebook page, www.cityoffulton website, or call (563) 249-6115.
