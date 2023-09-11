Volunteer Millers of the Dutch Windmill, de Immigrant, will be hosting an evening of “All That Jazz” featuring a jazz duo from Davenport, IA. This amazing twosome is comprised of Edgar Crockett and Corey Kendrick.
Edgar is a music educator, composer, and freelance trumpet player. Having performed with multiple well-known professional musicians, he is also a professor emeritus at Black Hawk College. Despite a busy performing schedule, he currently teaches music theory at St Ambrose.
Corey, also from Davenport, is an accomplished pianist and composer. Presently, he is the Director of Instrumental Music at Black Hawk. Even as a young man, he has already performed with numerous renowned artists.
Both musicians give private lessons also. Come join us and relax with an evening of standard jazz music. The performance will be in the Windmill Cultural Center at 111-10th Avenue in Fulton, IL on Thursday, September 14 starting at 6:00pm. Light refreshment will be served following the performance. The facility is accessible to persons with disabilities. This event is free and open to the public. Monthly programming is sponsored through a grant from F.A.C.E. / DS Flikkema Foundation. For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Windmill Facebook page, Visit Fulton Facebook page, HYPERLINK "http://www.cityoffulton.us" www.cityoffulton.us, or call 563-249-6115.
