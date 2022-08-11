THOMSON, Ill. — The 28th annual Min’s Mississippi Memorial Walk/Run will be Sept. 3 in Thomson.
The 4-mile event starts at 8 a.m. on the west end of Main Street, past the Thomson Causeway campground, on a flat, scenic, country blacktop. Every mile will be clearly and accurately indicated with a mile marker and water station.
Pre-registration for the race is $13 ($9 for T-shirt only) until Aug. 26 and will enter you for a chance at door prizes and guarantee a shirt. All late or race-day registration fees will be $15, and shirts will be available as supplies last ($10 for shirt only). Race-day registration time is from 7:00 to 7:45 a.m.
Running classes include 8 and under, 9-12, 13-16, 17-20, 21-30, 31-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+, 200 pounds and over. Organizers welcome friendly dogs; however, if your dog becomes mean or aggressive, you will be asked to leave.
Money raised during the event will go toward the Melinda Ann Wilkinson Memorial Scholarship Fund. This fund provides financial assistance to deserving graduating seniors from Thomson, attending college in a field of helping others.
Race registration forms are available at local businesses, on www.facebook.com/MinsWalkRun, or by contacting Melody Wilkinson at (815) 275-7298. Register online at www.GetMeRegistered.com/MinsMissMemRun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.