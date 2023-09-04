GRAND MOUND -- On 09/03/23 at approximately 8:00 A.M., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100 Block of 270th Street in reference to a report of a missing adult male. The missing adult, James Lawyer (Age 83), was last seen south of Grand Mound and was believed to be walking without any footwear.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Grand Mound Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, DeWitt Fire Department, Calamus Fire Department and Clinton County Emergency Management, along with numerous other local fire departments and first responders, coordinated a search for the missing man. In addition to the law enforcement, fire and other first responders on scene, a large number of community members and local volunteers assisted in the search for the missing man. The search for the missing man was hampered by the extreme heat. Efforts to utilize technologically advanced equipment were also hampered by the extreme heat, ground temperature and dense cornfields. In attempts to overcome the heat and dense fields, public safety sought the assistance of several local farmers and businesses to bring in agricultural field sprayers, which were staffed, providing an elevated view of the fields being searched.
On Sept. 4, at approximately 4 A.M., law enforcement personnel from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton Police Department, Grand Mound Fire Department, and Clinton County Emergency Management, utilizing aircraft and drones equipped with “Forward Looking Infrared” (FLIR) technology, resumed searching corn fields near the missing man’s residence. At approximately 5 A.M., an aircraft from the Iowa State Patrol detected a heat signature in a nearby cornfield. The aircraft directed the drones into the area of the heat signature, which confirmed the heat signature to be the missing man, James Lawyer. Lawyer was transported from the cornfield by Genesis Ambulance, to Genesis (DeWitt), where he was treated and remains in good condition
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the following agencies and groups:
Iowa State Patrol
Grand Mound Fire Department
DeWitt Fire Department
Calamus Fire Department
Genesis Ambulance Service
Clinton Police Department
Med-Force Air Ambulance
Low Moor Fire Department
Clinton County Emergency Management
Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.)
Clinton County Communications
Long Grove Fire Department (Scott County)
Donahue Fire Department (Scott County)
Scott County Emergency Management
Quad City Search and Rescue Team
Civil Air Patrol – Iowa Wing
Iowa Taskforce One
All the first responders on scene would like to thank the local businesses and community members for providing food, water and other resources consumed by the public safety personnel and search team members, during this incident.
