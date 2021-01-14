CAMANCHE — Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis believes the city needs to consider increasing the amount of capital in the Camanche Fire Department’s budget.
During Tuesday’s budget session Willis noted the city currently puts $60,000 a year into the fire department’s capital fund. He suggested looking at increasing the yearly allocation to $70,000 a year.
“We did rob from it once already and we know $60,000 is not going to cut it the next time we need a fire truck,” Willis said. “As things are going well, we need to look at some of those things I believe.”
City Administrator Andrew Kida noted the city is already doing that with the police department in a roundabout way. The city has not looked at doing that for fire and ambulance yet but can look into it when the city has a finalized level of expenditures versus revenues, Kida said. Kida projects after adding the building inspector nuisance abatement position, the city will end up around $12.30 to $12.35 on the tax asking, maybe even less, he said.
”I would like to have it be able to lower the levy, do that position and increase the funding to those line items that you’re looking at,” Kida said. “I agree with you. Not a single one of those darn fire trucks is getting any cheaper.“
Kida noted he has not received budget information from Parks and Recreation, despite the information being due by ordinance Jan. 7. Kida could not provide the council with hard numbers on overall revenues or expenditures because he did not have budget information from Parks and Recreation, he said. He could not say how much he would transfer for parks to operate because he is unsure what they will ask for, he said.
Councilman Dave Bowman questioned the next steps for the city, asking whether it will just use last year’s budgetary numbers. He asked why it is OK the Parks and Recreation department has not submitted a budget to the city.
It is not acceptable that the Parks and Recreation department has not yet submitted a budget to the city, Willis said. Willis plans to have conversations with Chairman Josh Johnson and the rest of the Parks and Recreation Committee.
Willis added the city still has time to get the Parks and Recreation budget submitted, with the city just beginning preliminary budget talks. Willis hopes information will be submitted for the city to consider by the next budget session, he said.
