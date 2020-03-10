Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center announced the following blood drives for the month of March.
Low Moor Lions will host a community blood drive from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Low Moor Community Center on 260th Street.
To schedule an appointment, contact Walt Knapper at 563-357-0180 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 972 to locate the drive.
Nestle Purina will host a community blood drive from 6:15- 9 a.m. Thursday, March 26 at 2200 Manufacturing Dr. in the Mississippi Valley donor bus.
To donate, call Lauren Robinson at 563-243-0405 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 3433 to locate the drive.
Park Vista Retirement Living in Camanche will host a community blood drive from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, March 27 in the dining room of the facility, 1810 Park Vista Drive.
To donate, call Heather Hoenig at 563-447-7447 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 3790 to locate the drive.
Easton Valley Elementary School will host a community blood drive from 1:45-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 at the American Legion Hall, 438 Ferry Road in Miles.
To donate, contact Valda Johnson at 563-682-7207 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 3168 to locate the drive.
Donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 with a parental permission form, and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required.
