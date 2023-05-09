The Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board was one of 16 teams across the nation selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Quality Academy in Washington, D.C.
The program is designed and operated with Jobs for the Future and other national partners. The Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board will represent the team as the lead and core partners from Iowa Workforce Development, Iowa Federation of Labor: AFL-CIO, Advanced Manufacturing Sector Board, and Grow Clinton. The Job Quality Academy presents a unique collaboration to help the workforce system focus on enhancing good jobs and opportunities for workers.
The Academy will consist of two, three-day in-person summits, one held in June and the other in September. The summits will focus on helping teams define good jobs within their communities and setting strategic plans for implementation.
The Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board is a workforce development board and non-profit organization overseeing the workforce services in the eight counties of Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Henry, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee in Iowa. Its customers include job seekers and employers who access services provided by a network of partners through IowaWORKS Centers located in Davenport and Burlington and other affiliate sites.
Learn more about the Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board by visiting https://www.mississippivalleyworkforce.org/
