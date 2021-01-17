CLINTON — The MLK Committee of YWCA Clinton named Karen Vickers recipient of its annual Peace and Justice Award this weekend.
Each year the YWCA honors an individual or organization whose work in the community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of non-violence, equality, peace and justice, Shannon Sander-Welzien, YWCA executive director, in a press release Saturday.
Vickers recently retired as President of Clinton Community College. In his nomination for Vickers, John Bonte noted that Vickers founded the Diversity Team on the Clinton Community College campus, the YWCA said.
When Confucius International Education Group set up Pangaea International Academy in Clinton, Vickers worked helped create programs to welcome the foreign students and to help bridge Eastern and Western cultures in the community, the press release says.
Bonte wrote that Vickers helped establish the Maquoketa Learning Center, giving rural Iowans college opportunities, the YWCA said.
In a letter of support, Lori Freudenberg said that Vickers has served as vice-chancellor for student development with the Eastern Iowa Community College, as president of Clinton Community College, president of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and as board member of the Clinton Regional Development Center, the Mercy Medical Center, US Bank and United Way of Clinton, according to the YWCA press release.
Vickers’ award marks the 19th year for the MLK Peace and Justice Award. Prior recipients include Dina White, the Sisters of Saint Francis, Vinson Jetter, LaMetta Wynn, YWCA Clinton, Tiffany Harris, Leslie McCreery, Mardell Mommsen, former Police Chief Brian Guy, Lori Freudenberg, Dr. William Woods, Dick Kissack, John Bonte and Jennifer Graf.
For more information on the MLK Committee, contact Mardell Mommsen at 563-244-7006 or visit the Eliminating Racism page of the YWCA website at www.ywcaclinton.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.