MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison Music Theater Association has announced the cast for its upcoming performances of “Steel Magnolias”.
The production will be presented on March 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and March 13 at 2 p.m. at the Morrison Institute of Technology.
“Steel Magnolias” began as a successful off-Broadway play, which was then adapted into a blockbuster motion picture starring Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Shirley McClain, Julia Roberts, Daryl Hannah and Olympia Dukakis. It takes place at a beauty parlor in a small Louisiana town where these ladies share the town news and their joys and sorrows.
The MMTA production is under the direction of Joplin James Self of Sterling, Illinois. Cast members hail from several area communities. Kelsey Bumann as Annelle Dupuy-Desoto and Jordann Langner as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie are from Dixon, Illinois. Angie Lobdell of Rock Falls, llinois portrays M'Lynn Eatenton and Nicole Pfieffer-Oberg of Sterling is cast as Truvy Jones. Completing the ensemble are two Morrison actresses: Bonnie Phend as Clairee Belcher and Senietta Porter as Ouiser Boudreaux.
Morrison Music Theater Association has been providing the Rock River Valley area with quality theatrical and musical productions for more than half a century. Information regarding ticket sales will be released in the near future.
