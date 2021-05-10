CLINTON — Four paddlers in a canoe, who passed Clinton April 30, have tentatively set a new world record for fastest paddle down the Mississippi River.
Team MMZero reached mile marker zero Monday just before 5 a.m., completing the 2,350 miles from Lake Itasca, Minnesota to the gulf in 17 days and 20 hours, according to the team's website.
The team could also set the record for shortest time a team has held the record. Mississippi Speed Record, another team of four, started the journey about a week later. Speed Record updates its progress during the day on its Facebook page.
Monday morning, Mississippi Speed Record posted that it was 8 hours and 40 minutes ahead of world record pace—the 2003 record.
"There was another team who finished their attempt at beating the world record, ... and they have a new record (tentative) of 17 days, 20 hours! Mississippi Speed Record is just 2 hours and 40 minutes off of their pace," Speed Record wrote.
Mississippi Speed Record passed through Lock and Dam 8 near Genoa, Wisconsin early Monday morning. The team's original schedule estimated that it would pass through Dubuque and Camanche before the end of Monday, May 10.
The team encourages people to wave and cheer as the four canoeists paddle by and to post photos on the Mississippi Speed Record Facebook page.
Team MMZero, which ended its challenge early Monday at mile marker zero, consists of father and daughter KJ and Casey Millhone, Rod Price and Bobby Johnson.
KJ set the record with the late Steve Eckelkamp in 1980 with a time of 35 days, 11 hours and 27 minutes. That record held until 1984, when famed paddlers Verlen Kruger and Valerie Fons finished in 23 days and 10 hours.
The last record was set in 2003. Bob Bradford and Clark Eid made the trip in 18 days, four hours and 51 minutes.
MMZero was about 16 hours ahead of the record when it passed through Lock and Dam 13 near Fulton April 30.
If the record is certified by Guinness World Records, KJ, at 62, will be the oldest person to complete the journey and Casey, at 20, will be the youngest woman to do so.
The record is for the fastest time to row the length of the Mississippi by a team. While MMZero and Mississippi Speed Record chose to paddle canoes, according to the guidelines issued by Guinness, a scull, rowing boat, kayak or canoe would be permissible.
