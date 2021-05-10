In this April file photo, KJ Millhone, left, Rod Price (under the tarp), Bobby Johnson and Casey Millhone wait near Lock and Dam 13 in Fulton, Ill. April 30 for a tug and barge to leave the lock. The team made it to mile marker zero in the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning, tentatively setting a new world record for the fastest time paddling the length of the Mississippi, 17 days, 20 hours. File photo