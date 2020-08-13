CLINTON — Clinton County Emergency Management has announced a mobile community resource center opened today in Clinton for storm victims still without power and in need of resources.
The resource center is set up in Clinton Park, 344 Third Ave. South, Clinton, across from Central Fire Station. It will be in operation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday.
The resource center will feature electrical outlets and portable power for medical equipment and for cellular phone recharging. Limited amounts of ice will also be available for essential medical and perishable needs. Those in need of ice should bring their own bag or cooler.
The mobile community resource center is hosted by MercyOne, the City of Clinton Fire Department, Clinton County Public Health and Clinton County Emergency Management.
Volunteers will also be available to take requests for assistance and refer residents to where to find assistance. Those with questions about resources may also call 2-1-1 for information any time of the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.