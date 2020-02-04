CLINTON — Jersey’s bar in Clinton doesn’t sell food, but people have asked for it. That’s one of the reasons owners Mark and Brenda Waldorf bought a food truck.
“Instead of putting it in here, I wanted to go mobile,” said Mark Waldorf Monday.
Mark worked for Archer Daniels Midland for 41 years but retired in June. “My wife ran the bar,” he said, and he helped when he could.
Now, after years of serving drinks but having no lunch or dinner menus — “It’ll be 15 years in May” — the Waldorfs will serve food.
There’s no place in Camanche to eat, said Mark. So he bought a food truck with a big smoker on the back, parked it outside the bar and started smoking chicken wings, ribs, whole chickens and turkeys. “I do a lot of turkeys.”
Waldorf has been serving food from the truck for about two months, he said. Monday he was cleaning up after a Super Bowl party. He cooked the food in the trailer, and moved it into the bar where people were watching the big game.
“Right now we’re just sitting out here,” said Waldorf, but eventually he’ll drive the truck to different locations. For now, people can eat the food in the bar or have it to go.
Waldorf said winter was a good time to start serving food because he’s working out the bugs. By spring he’ll have it down to a science.
{span}”We’ve had great local support,” Waldorf said. Someone even came from Erie, Illinois for some of his ribs.{/span}
The truck is called T.J.’s on the Boulevard, named for Tara Joyce Petersen, Brenda’s daughter whom Mark helped raise. Petersen died of cancer at the age of 36 in 2018.
The food truck sits outside the bar, so people who don’t like going into bars or are not of legal age to do so can still enjoy the food, Waldorf said.
Seniors and those who have trouble walking can even remain in their cars. “We’ll take it out to their windows so they won’t have to come in,” he said.
Waldorf is hoping that students will take advantage of the food truck as well, stopping by for “a hot dog or something” after school. “Kids are more than welcome.”
To order food, customers can call (563) 357-7471.
