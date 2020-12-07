DES MOINES — Iowa State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, will serve as the chairman of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee during the 89th General Assembly.
House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, made the announcement.
Mommsen has served as chairman of the Agriculture and Natural Resources budget since 2015.
“Rep. Mommsen is a strong fiscal conservative who values taxpayers and understands the importance of spending less than you take in. I know he will continue to ensure that Iowans’ agriculture priorities are funded in a responsible way,” said Grassley.
The legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 11.
