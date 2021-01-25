CLINTON – Clinton Community College has announced Mardell Mommsen is recipient of the 2021 Connie Campbell Memorial Customer Service Award.
The award was created in memory of CCC employee Connie Campbell, of Camanche, who died in June 2006. The award, first given in 2007, honors a CCC employee whose work reflects the customer care that Campbell demonstrated daily, going above and beyond to give excellent internal and external service.
A nominator wrote: “Mardell has a welcoming disposition and makes students feel at ease and comfortable. She doesn’t just answer a student’s immediate question but anticipates the additional information that they need to help them to be successful and well-informed. She also willingly assists students with whatever their needs are.”
Another nominator wrote of Mommsen’s commitment to students: “Mardell was instrumental in assisting with our virtual commencement ceremony so that our students still felt appreciated and that we were proud of them. She helped to spearhead a campaign on our campus so that each graduating student would receive a personal message from at least one faculty or staff member on campus. She also assisted with gathering personal video messages from faculty and staff to share with our students for the virtual ceremony. She is very knowledgeable and takes on lots of tasks that benefit others throughout EICC.
“She works on projects to benefit all, as well as assisting individuals who know her through her work in the community. No job is too small or too large for her to tackle.”
Mommsen is also the go-to person for projects within the district and has built up an exceptional relationship with many partners within the community, including area high schools, another nominator wrote.
CCC President Brian Kelly presented the award to Mommsen, echoing the nominators’ sentiments about Mommsen.
“Mardell sets the standard for great service. Her passion for students and their success is inspiring,” Kelley said.
Mommsen joined CCC in 1980 after her graduation from the college. She has served in many capacities, including CCC Student Senate adviser. She is currently the manager of Registration and Records and the VA Certifying Official. She participates in many college groups, such as the Diversity Council, where she serves on campus, and on the Eastern Iowa Community College District Diversity Committee.
She is active on campus, within EICC, and in the community serving on the YWCA Board of Directors, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Committee, and in PurSuits. She is an active volunteer, organizing events such as the Stop the Hate/Show the Love Walk and the MLK Day celebration.
For more information about Clinton Community College, contact CCC at 563-244-7001 or visit www.eicc.edu.
