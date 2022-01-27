This third week of the General Assembly was a busy one. On Wednesday Jan. 26, the subcommittee for Agriculture Budget had three guest speakers from the Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory who discussed the accomplishments of the laboratory and future plans.
Iowa State University boasts one of the largest, most efficient diagnostics labs in the world. They went from a dying facility in 2005 to the booming lab that we see today, due in large part to an investment from the legislature. They went from a staff of 20 and 35,000 tests in 1976 to a staff of 140 and over 1.5 million tests conducted in 2021.
They have the largest food animal caseload in the U.S. and have changed from a reactive testing site to a more proactive testing lab for animals. Instead of testing for cause of death, they are now also testing to see what might plague a herd in the future, which allows for preventative steps to be taken.
The testing facility also played a large part in the COVID-19 pandemic. They were able to convert much of their equipment to test for COVID, and they sent staff and equipment over to the University of Iowa Hygienic lab to assist with testing. They do not get near enough credit for the part they played in the pandemic and how much they were able to assist Iowans.
While the facility has done some amazing things, they are also working on building a new laboratory to increase biosafety, biocontainment, quality, and the amount of suitable work space. The project has two parts, the first is being worked on right now, with an expansion planned for later. It truly is incredible the work that Iowa State Veterinary labs has been able to accomplish, and the legislature is more than happy to continue providing funding for the research they do.
We hope to see these results continue as we learn more and more about our livestock and the role it plays in Iowa agriculture.
Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
