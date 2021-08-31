MAQUOKETA — What lives only eight months, migrates over 2,000 miles, and spends the winter in Mexico?
It’s the monarch butterfly.
Join Jackson County Conservation naturalists in learning about the monarch’s journey south for the winter. Sessions will begin at 1 p.m. every Saturday in September at the Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa.
After a short presentation about monarchs, participants will grab some nets and head out on the prairie to catch and tag this year’s migrants.
The program is free and all ages are welcome. For more information contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or visit JacksonCCB.com. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
