MONDAY, AUGUST 24
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St. in Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. On the internet, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter code 623839162 and password clinton23.
Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 10 a.m., City Hall council chambers.
Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., via phone. Call 1-563-265-8337, enter 190 208 721#.
