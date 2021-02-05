DEWITT — As Central DeWitt begins its second semester, administrators reported the number of students using the school’s online classes is shrinking.
Principal George Pickup reported 53 high school students were operating as remote learners this semester compared to a high of 102 in the first semester. In the middle school, 38 students signed on to learn remotely in the first semester; that number decreased to 17 this semester.
Despite more students attending class in person, administrators adjusted some of the school’s attendance policies to encourage consistent participation from students who are either learning online exclusively or quarantined at home.
Teachers check up on attendance multiple times per day, Pickup said. Teachers are calling parents if students do not attend class, and Pickup said that unless a student is sick, they must attend class either in person or virtually. That includes students in quarantine or isolation.
“If your son or daughter is not getting on, we are calling every day,” Pickup said. “That may be a pain for somebody … But (students) will be marked down as such if they are absent.
“I would say some of our online learners probably got into some bad habits (last semester),” Pickup continued. “They can’t now because we will hold them more accountable. It’s going well right now. Some parents got called four blocks in a row (about their children being absent).”
Pickup said learning in person is the optimal format for both students and teachers.
“Having us face to face has been wonderful,” Pickup said. “Our teachers like it and our students need it.”
Students have been attending classes in person at Central DeWitt since Sept. 21, but the school offers online classes to students in all grades who wish to attend classes virtually due to COVID-19 health concerns.
Early retirements
The Central DeWitt Community School District will periodically roll out early-retirement incentives. The strategy is implemented by school districts to cut payroll costs.
The program incentivizes veteran teachers to retire so that less-experienced and less-expensive teachers can be hired.
To be eligible for the plan, school employees must be 55 or older and have served at least five years of continuous service to the district by June 30, 2021.
Peterson said in October — when the plan was approved by the school board — that 23 teachers were eligible for the plan.
As an incentive, eligible employees who decide to participate on or before March 4 will receive $18,000.
The money is moved into a payment plan administered through MidAmerica Administrative and Retirement Solutions, Inc. in three equal payments. Beneficiaries can either receive payments or choose to invest the money.
At its January meeting, the school board approved five employees’ participation in the program. They are:
• Val Betz, high school family & consumer science teacher
• J. Hans Hinrichsen, high school math teacher
• Tammy McClimon, K-12 media specialist
• Catalina Paar, high school Spanish teacher
• Lynn Schnack, Title 1 reading
The plan will not be offered during the 2021-22 school year.
Other business
In other business, the Central DeWitt Community School Board:
• Approved the personnel report that included the resignation of Cassidy Chapman as middle school special education teacher and assistant track coach; the resignation of Emily Swanson as assistant varsity volleyball coach; the resignation of Sean Helton as assistant varsity baseball coach; the resignation of Callaway Kinney as assistant varsity volleyball coach. It also approved the hiring of Megan Kublik as intermediate school special education associate.
• Approved a draft of the district’s 2021-22 calendar. The board agreed to remove Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 17) from the list of potential make-up days. It also agreed to make the Monday after Easter Sunday an off day. The last scheduled school day on the calendar is May 27, and all make-up days will be tacked onto the end of the year.
• Approved a resolution that voiced support for the Eastern Iowa Community College bond referendum vote scheduled for March 2. The vote is for a bond referendum that will fund a proposed career & technical education program in the college’s district that includes a new educational center in DeWitt.
