CLINTON — The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the number of Easter food boxes given out by Associate Benevolent Society this year, said Betty Johnson, assistant director.
Every year at Thanksgiving and Easter, the Benevolent Society gives away food boxes to its clients. Usually it gives away a little over 300, said Johnson. This year, volunteers prepared more than 400.
“There’s people getting hit really hard,” said Johnson.
The boxes contain a variety of foods: soup, pasta, potatoes, cereal, bananas, bread, meat, vegetables and snacks, Johnson said. Most of it is purchased from the River Bend Foodbank.
“I have to order ahead because I have to have enough for people,” Johnson said.
Sometimes people donate food, and monetary donations allow Johnson to purchase a variety of foods from the food bank.
Volunteers filled boxes Wednesday at the back of the office at 100 S. Second St. Now that businesses are required to be closed during the pandemic, the Benevolent Society no longer takes walk-in traffic through the front door, said Chuck Johnson.
The Society provides clothing, furniture, toiletries, baby items and other essentials to families in need at no charge, said Chuck. It will reopen when state officials allow it to.
Until that time, the Benevolent Society is working with Information Referral Assistance Services to meet the needs of residents. People in need can contact IRAS, and IRAS will contact other agencies, such as The Benevolent Society, to help, said Chuck.
If someone has an emergency, The Benevolent Society will find the items people need and meet them at the backdoor.
The Society helped a large volume of people every day before it closed, said Chuck. “There’s a lot of needs in our community, especially during this time.
“We do everything possible to help people in need.”
For more information about the Benevolent Society, or to donate, visit https://clintonabs.wixsite.com/benevolentsociety/donations or call 563-243-4148 or email benevolentsociety@outlook.com.
